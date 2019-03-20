Update: Funeral arrangements announced for teenagers killed in Cookstown disco crush

Update: The funerals of the three young people killed in a crushing incident at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone, will take place on Friday.

Lauren Bullock, and Morgan Barnard who were both 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died from their injuries while hundreds of teenagers were trying to gain entry to a St.Patrick's day disco at the Greenvale hotel

A group of young teenage girls escorted by their families leave floral tributes at the entrance of The Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown yesterday.

It comes as the PSNI question two men - understood to be the owner of the Greenvale Hotel, Michael McElhatton, and a member of the door staff at the hotel - who have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Mandy Sutton, who knew Morgan, said the community is struggling to come to terms with what happened.

Ms Sutton said: "He was full of smiles and used to make you feel really happy to be around him and to be able to see him.

"I know the whole family and they just mean the whole world to everybody, so it is just heartbreaking that this has happened."

His funeral mass will take place at St. Patrick’s Church in Dungannon at 10am, while Connor's will take place at St Malachy's Church in Edendork at 2pm. Lauren's funeral details have yet to be released.

Morgan's death notice reads: "Morgan beloved son of James Bradley and Maria Barnard dearly loved brother of Calvin, Robyn, Reagan and Elyssa and loving grandson of Anthony and Elizabeth Barnard and John Pat and the late Winnifred Bradley RIP.

"Funeral from his home, Springdale BT70 1EQ, on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10.00am Requiem mass.

"Burial afterwards in Carland Road cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

"Deeply regretted by his loving mother, father, brother, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and entire family circle."

Tragic Connor's death notice reads: "Currie (Edendork, Dungannon), Mullaghmarget Road, BT71 6QX, March 18th 2019, suddenly Connor RIP.

"Loving Son of Eamon and Ciara (nee Kelly), much-loved Brother to Sean, Cormac and Cahir.

"Darling Grandson of Margaret and the late John Currie and Florence and the late Gerry Kelly.

"Funeral from his home Friday 22nd March to St Malachy's Church Edendork for 2pm requiem mass.

"Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by the extended Currie and Kelly family circle and friends.

"Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul."

Earlier: PSNI continue to question two men in connection with Cookstown disco deaths

Two men, one aged 52 and the second in his 40s, are still being questioned by police in the North after three teenagers died outside a St.Patrick's night disco in Co. Tyrone.

Lauren Bullock, aged 17, Morgan Barnard, also aged 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died after a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

The PSNI say up to 400 people were outside the hotel during the crush.

Last night, Detective Chief Superintendent, Raymond Murray, said people who were there and are underage need not worry about being punished if they can help with investigations.

Det. Supt Murray said: "Finding out how three teenagers come to die at what should have been a celebratory event.

"So, if anybody out there is concerned because they may have been slightly underage, don't let that concern you."

Mr Murray said CCTV footage indicated that between 350 to 400 people had either been in the queue or the nearby area when the incident unfolded.

He said he had received the same assurance from Northern Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron.

“I want to thank everyone who has spoken with us so far, however there is still a significant number of people who were there that night, in the queue, and I need them to come forward to speak to police so we can understand what happened,” said Mr Murray.

“I want to reassure you, the focus of our investigation is not the age of people who were at the event – it is about trying to find answers for the families of the three teenagers who tragically died – we need to know what you saw so the heartbroken families of Connor, Lauren and Morgan know what happened to their children.

“I would urge parents to talk with your children, support them and encourage them to come forward and tell their story to police so we can get an accurate picture of events that night.

“Talk to your children, reassure them – we know they may be scared – but again I can assure you we are only interested in establishing what happened.

“Their account of events on Sunday night could be crucial to establishing how Connor, Lauren and Morgan died.”