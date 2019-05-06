Update: Firefighters bring major fire at Cork hotel under control

Update: The fire at the Commons Inn in Cork has been brought under control.

Third Officer Ger Ryan said firefighters have managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the hotel rooms and function areas.

While a full assessment has yet to be undertaken, it is understood that the fire and structural damage has been confined to a number of storage rooms to the rear of the hotel.

However, there is extensive smoke damage to the single-storey central area of the hotel.

Some units of Cork City Fire Brigade will remain on scene for the afternoon to continue dampening down operations.

Earlier: Firefighters tackling major fire at Cork hotel

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at the Commons Inn on the north side of Cork city.

The alarm was raised just after 1pm when fire broke out to the rear of the hotel near Blackpool.

A function attended by 300 people was underway in the dining area and a full evacuation of the premises was ordered.

Fire fighters are using a platform to tackle the blaze to the rear of the hotel #Cork The building has been evacuated safely pic.twitter.com/AAZB2bDPsr — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) May 6, 2019

All staff and guests were removed safely.

Five units of Cork city Fire Brigade are at the scene.

Crews are currently at a commercial fire at the Commons Inn Blackpool. Multiple units are at the scene. Please use caution approaching the area as traffic restrictions may be in place. #FIRE #Cork #staysafe pic.twitter.com/yrpdCOMfdi— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) May 6, 2019

Water tankers have arrived to have the firefighters tackle the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries.