Update: Facebook sorry after outage left users frustrated

Facebook has apologised after some users had trouble accessing the networking site as well as Instagram and Whatsapp.

Social media users were left frustrated when the popular apps, all owned by Facebook, experienced issues on Sunday.

The hashtags #FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on worldwide Twitter.

We're sorry for any inconvenience

Many people ended up turning to Twitter where they joked that they were relieved at least one popular social media platform was still working.

A spokesman for Facebook said: “Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps.

“The issue has since been resolved; we’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

Earlier: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram reported to be down around the world

Users of Facebook and Instagram are finding problems connecting today around the world.

Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp are also affected due to technical issues.

It started at around 11am, with people receiving an error message saying the sites "can't be reached".

It is understood the outage is due to a technical issue.

There have been thousands of complaints across the UK and Europe in the last hour, according to monitoring website downdetector.co.uk.

- Additional reporting Press Association