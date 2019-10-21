News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Update: Dublin teenager found safe and well

Update: Dublin teenager found safe and well
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 10:34 PM

Update 22 October, 8am: Dublin teenager Nadine Walsh has been located safe and well.

Update 21 October, 10.30pm: Gardaí have issued a missing person appeal for a Dublin teenager.

Nadine Walsh (15) was reported missing last Saturday. She was last seen on Seville Place, Dublin 1.

When last seen, Nadine was wearing grey leggings and a black jacket.

Nadine is described as being 5'4" in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent Dublin city centre, Finglas, Ballymun, and Coolock areas.

Anyone with information on Nadine Walsh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Explained: The controversy over the Dáil's electronic voting process

More on this topic

Missing 87-year-old from Mayo located safe and wellMissing 87-year-old from Mayo located safe and well

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in GalwayGardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in Galway

Update: Missing 79-year-old man found safe and wellUpdate: Missing 79-year-old man found safe and well

Garda appeal for Dublin woman, 31, missing for 10 daysGarda appeal for Dublin woman, 31, missing for 10 days


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'

Tusla whistleblower distressed after his complaintTusla whistleblower distressed after his complaint

'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns

Motorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co TipperaryMotorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co Tipperary


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan continues her round-up of home interior shops in country towns and the outer reaches of our cities, finding more treasure troves which offer something new and a touch of exclusivityMade in Munster: The best interior shops in country towns

When the Irish Examiner broke the news that an ultra-inquisitive deer photobombed newlyweds at Killarney’s Ladies View the story went viral.Wedding of the Week: Time for Australian celebrations for bride and groom photobombed by deer

At the start of the 10th and final episode of Confronting: OJ Simpson, a series which has been downloaded over five million times since launching in June, host Kim Goldman is in tears, talking to her father about how strong he was through the murder of her brother, his son,Ron Goldman.Podcast Corner: Host relives brother’s death in famous case

Thomas McCarthy pays tribute to his late friend — poet and journalist Seán Dunne'Seán Dunne was one of the most loved people I ever knew'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »