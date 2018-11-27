Update: Dublin Port re-opens but there is worse to come with Storm Diana tomorrow

Update - 12.54pm: A Status Orange wind alert has been issued for western and southern counties for tomorrow as storm Diana is set to hit the country.

The rest of the country will be subject to a Status Yellow alert.

Forecasters expect winds of 65 to 80 km/h in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare with gusts of up to 130km/h.

The alert is in effect from 6am to 12 noon in the first three counties, while the latter three will be under the alert between 9am and 2pm tomorrow. They have said that there is a risk of coastal flooding also.

Wind Warnings have been issued for tomorrow, Wednesday, in association with #StormDiana Yellow warning nationwide 90 to 110km/h Orange warning for southwestern counties 110 to 130km/hhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/SWC1AWBMKx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 27, 2018

Storm Diana will bring gale force winds for the whole country between 5am and 4pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann also forecasts heavy rainfall in Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan tomorrow, with some surface flooding.

Motorists are being advised that when driving in strong winds, their stopping distance could be greatly increased.

AA Ireland estimates that when driving in stormy conditions it can take more than 170 metres for a car to come to a complete stop if driving at 120km/h.

RSA advice for road users: Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong crosswinds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

Drive with dipped headlights at all times

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists:

Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Earlier: Dublin Port re-opens after high winds block shipping operations

Dublin Port is re-opening to cargo and passenger ships following high winds this morning.

Freight staff were told to leave their cranes and stop lifting containers for health and safety reasons.

Trucks waiting at Dublin Port today. Pic: Gareth Chaney Collins

There were also delays to some passenger ferries, while traffic at the Port Tunnel was only being let in in waves.

Charlie Murphy from Dublin Port said the winds have died down, for now.

He said: "We were up to 75 knots earlier on this morning, we're back down below 20 knots now so operations have all resumed in the container terminals and ferries are back up and running."

Dublin Port is re-opening to cargo traffic after being shut earlier due to strong winds: https://t.co/qbyGFYHjPI pic.twitter.com/6yFjGSA5U9— Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) November 27, 2018

Earlier: Strong winds close Dublin Port; traffic delayed by more than 40 minutes

Strong winds have forced the closure of Dublin Port to shipping.

Gardaí have said it has had a knock-on effect on traffic in the area.

People heading to Dublin Airport are also being advised to leave extra time for their journey.

Traffic is being restricted entering the South Bore of the Port Tunnel and is busy entering and leaving it.

It is busiest along the Grand Canal eastbound from Harold's Cross to Ranelagh Road. If possible traffic should use alternate routes.

AA Roadwatch reporting delays of over 40 minutes on the M1 heading to the Port Tunnel.

Dublin: The south bore of the Dublin Port Tunnel is closed temporarily due to weather related issues in Dublin Port. Please use an alternate route.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 27, 2018

Truck drivers travelling north of Lusk Service station in County Dublin are being asked to pull over temporarily due to traffic backlogs.

Up to 600 trucks are backed up as Dublin Port's lift on/lift off service has been suspended due to high winds and the direction of winds.

Charlie Murphy, communications spokesperson for Dublin Port told RTE’s Morning Ireland that roll on/roll off services will continue and that ships in Dublin Bay will continue to dock.

Terminal operators at Dublin Port made the decision to suspend the lift on/lift off service due to the unusual direction of winds which are “blowing straight into the port,” he said.

“This doesn’t happen very often and the decision was made in the interest of health and safety.”

The unusual combination of the strength and direction of the winds is making it unsafe to unload large containers off trucks.

It is anticipated that wind direction will change at lunchtime when terminal operators will decide if it is safe to resume unloading.

Fire service personnel work to open the road after a tree fell and blocked the road at Drakes Pool outside Crosshaven, Co. Cork, this morning. Pic: David Creedon

Debris has been reported on the M6/N6 between Tullamore and Tyrellspass, while there is surface flooding on the N73 between Kildorrey and Mallow in Cork.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place until 3pm for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, where gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are forecast.

It comes as Met Eireann warns of surface flooding due to heavy rainfall today.

The forecaster issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo is in effect until 2pm this afternoon.

- Digital Desk