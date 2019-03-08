NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Delays expected as Heuston rail services resume

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 06:22 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update: Services out of Heuston Station in Dublin are resuming this evening.

The disruption was caused by fallen power lines south of Kildare, but these have now been removed from the track by an ESB crew

However, there are still delays on all routes as a result.

Earlier: Fallen power lines in Kildare stop rail services at Heuston

There are no services out of Heuston station in Dublin this evening due to fallen power lines south of Kildare.

An ESB crew is on its way to the scene but Irish Rail is warning that trains will not depart until the track is clear.

Delays are likely to Grand Canal Dock and to Newbridge/Hazelhatch.

Irish Rail reported that a traffic accident caused the power lines to fall.

