Update: Delays expected as Heuston rail services resume

Update: Services out of Heuston Station in Dublin are resuming this evening.

The disruption was caused by fallen power lines south of Kildare, but these have now been removed from the track by an ESB crew

Power line knocked onto track from earlier road traffic accident now cleared from track south of Kildare. Services resuming to/from Heuston but will be delays, incl at crossing points to/from Galway, Westport, Waterford. Thanks to @ESBNetworks and our crews for resolving — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 8, 2019

However, there are still delays on all routes as a result.

Earlier: Fallen power lines in Kildare stop rail services at Heuston

There are no services out of Heuston station in Dublin this evening due to fallen power lines south of Kildare.

An ESB crew is on its way to the scene but Irish Rail is warning that trains will not depart until the track is clear.

Delays are likely to Grand Canal Dock and to Newbridge/Hazelhatch.

ESB crew en route to assist with fallen power lines - expected at Kildare 18.00hrs, more info then. In meantime: ❗️Trains will not depart Heuston until line is clear ❗️Other trains will stop at platforms where possible ❗️Delays likes to Grand Canal Dock to Newbriddge/Hazelhatch https://t.co/KyktbE7Mxt — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 8, 2019

Irish Rail reported that a traffic accident caused the power lines to fall.