Update: Death in Dublin not being treated as suspicious, gardaí say

Garda preserve scene Ashford Street, Stoney Batter Dublin this afternoon. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 01:48 PM

Gardaí have confirmed that a post-mortem has taken place on a man found dead in Dublin today.

The death of a man in his 30s is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will now be forwarded to the coroner, gardaí said.

: Earlier: Gardaí investigating after man's body found in Dublin

A man has been discovered dead at a house in Dublin.

He was aged in his early 30s.

Gardai were called to the property on Ashford Street in Stoneybatter on Sunday morning.

The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau attended the scene.

Investigating gardai said the course of an investigation into the death will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquires are ongoing and further updates will follow.

- Press Association

