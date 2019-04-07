Update: Cyclist killed in collision with car in West Cork

Update: A cyclist has been killed following a collision on the N71 in West Cork.

The woman suffered fatal injuries after she was in collision with a car near Derryleigh Cross Roads just east of Skibbereen at around lunchtime. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the victim have not been released until her family and relatives are informed.

The scene has been preserved and a large section of the N71 has been closed to traffic pending an examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

The road is expected to remain closed until late this evening.

Gardaí in Clonakilty have appealed for witnesses to the fatal road traffic accident to contact them at Clonakilty garda station.

Local diversions are in place and motorists have been asked to drive with extra care on the diversion route and to expect some delays.

