Update: Cork teen found safe and well

Update Monday, October 28: Shaun Cox has been located safe and well.

Update Sunday, October 27: Gardaí in Clonmel, are seeking assistance from the public in locating Shaun Cox, 15, who was reported missing on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Shaun was last seen at the Omniplex Cinema, Clonmel on Saturday at approximately 3.15p.m. and he is from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

He is described as being 6 ft in height, large build, light brown hair that is shaved on the sides. When last seen Shaun was wearing a navy/grey tracksuit, with white socks and white Nike runners.

Anyone who may have seen Shaun or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177649 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.