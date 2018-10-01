Update: Community 'devastated' after drowning of three Eastern European men who were living in Kerry

Update - 10.08am: Family members of three men who were taken from the water just off Coonanna Harbour in south Kerry yesterday evening have come forward to investigating gardaí in Caherciveen, writes Anne Lucey.

The three men, two men aged in their 30s and one man in his 40s, are believed to be Latvian and two of the men had been living in Killarney, it is believed. The third man was living elsewhere in Kerry.

The South Kerry area is popular with anglers from Eastern Europe and there have been a number of tragedies in the area of people swept off rocks and cliffs while fishing.

The men had arrived by car to Coonana just outside Cahersiveen and had set out before 8.30am on Sunday morning to fish in the harbour, an area they were familiar with.

It is not clear yet what kind of equipment they were using, whether rods or nets.

Coastguard removing debris from the scene this morning. Pic: Dan Linehan.

All three bodies were recovered from just offshore within an hour of reports to emergency services by a man walking in the area shortly after 6pm. The local man noticed the overturned boat and a man floating in the water.

One of the bodies was closer to the pier than the others and all three had been wearing flotation devices.

They had been in the water for some hours, it is thought, though the cause of the accident remains a mystery.

There had been no alert from the boat to the coastguard. The men had set out at 8.20am, the local man who spotted the upturned hull told them.

The 15ft open boat, described by the Valentia coastguard as a punt, in which the men set out early on Sunday morning has now sunk, but it is hoped it will be recovered from the waters later today, with the assistance of divers.

Coastguard and gardaí at the scene this morning. Pic: Don MacMonagle.

Conditions in Coonanna are calm this morning. Yesterday north westerlies of force three to four were blowing and there were swells of two metres.

John Draper Divisional Controller of the Valentia Coastguard said they had reports the boat was an old speed boat type, with a very large engine and this may not have been ideal for the conditions on Sunday.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board, as well as gardaí, are involved in the investigation.

Post mortems will be carried out today in Tralee, it is expected.

Earlier: Post mortems due on bodies of three men recovered from Kerry harbour

By Anne Lucey

Autopsies will take place today on the bodies of three men recovered from the water just offshore at Coonana Harbour in south Kerry yesterday.

Shortly after 6pm, a member of the public saw a man floating in the water and an overturned boat just off the eastern end of Coonana pier, a sheltered and scenic harbour 5km north of Caherciveen.

The emergency services were alerted and an operation, co-ordinated by the nearby Valentia Coastguard saw Shannon Rescue 115, the Coastguard Sikorsky helicopter, with the assistance of the Valentia RNLI lifeboat and the local Iveragh coastguard, recover the bodies of three men.

According to gardaí, two of the men were under the boat.

All three were recovered in less than an hour.

It is understood the men were Eastern European and lived in the area. One was in his 50s and the other two in their 30s.

The scene at Coonana Harbour, Co Kerry, where the bodies of three fishermen were recovered from the water yesterday evening.

They are believed to have gone out fishing earlier in the day in what the coastguard described as a 15ft punt, an open boat.

Winds were north-northwesterly, force three to four. However, the men appeared to have stuck close to the shore, and the upturned boat was in the sheltered end of the harbour.

All three bodies were taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where autopsies will be carried out today.

Gardaí are investigating, but the deaths are being treated as tragic accidents.

There is some speculation locally that one man may have fallen in and the other two had tried to rescue him. It appears they had been wearing heavy clothing.

It is believed the men drowned some time before the boat was spotted.

The tragedy recalls a similar drowning of a semi-retired couple fishing on a clear day just off Connana harbour 21 years ago.

On October 23, 1997, Paddy O’Donoghue, a native of Caherciveen who was in his 70s, and his wife, Kay, a British national also in her 70s, had gone to haul in mackerel nets in their 16ft boat for their weekly fishing stall business when tragedy struck and they both drowned.

That day was clear, calm, and warm.