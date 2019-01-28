Update: Charity has 'huge concerns' for homeless as Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning

Update 16.04pm: Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) have said they "have huge concerns for the safety of people sleeping rough around the country" after Met Eireann's Status Yellow weather warning.

Forecasters are predicting snow and ice for all counties over the next five days.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn has called for emergency protocols to bring in additional beds.

Mr Flynn said: "During the Beast from the East last year a lot of homeless people were out in tents across the city and ICHH outreach teams stayed out day and night making sure people were kept safe during the arctic conditions.

“We have on average 80 people still forced to sleep rough on the streets of the capital every night due to the lack of beds."

"Whilst this is a reduction of at least 55% since early December we still have a shortage. With the risk of snow and a cold weather warning in place, I am appealing to the Minister to immediately initiate contingency measures and open as many beds as possible to reduce the risk of death on our streets.

"We have already seen rough sleeper deaths around the country since the turn of the year and are fearful we will see more deaths with the temperatures to drop so dramatically.”

Earlier: Met Éireann issues nationwide snow and ice warning until next Saturday

A nationwide status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for the rest of this week.

Met Éireann says it will be very cold this week with scattered wintery showers - the worst of which could fall on Thursday.

The warning will be in place from tomorrow at 6am until Saturday, February 2 at 6pm.

The forecaster says this week will be very cold "with scattered wintry showers, frequent across the southwest, west and north. Some accumulations of snow are expected.

"There will be widespread frost at night with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

"There is the possibility of a more significant spell of sleet/snow on Thursday."

'It looks like we're in for one of the coldest weeks of the winter season so far'

Temperatures could dip as low as -5 degrees this week.

People are being warned of wintry showers with accumulations of snow on high ground.

Met Éireann says that this week will be very cold and that frost and icy patches will be frequent at night.

Meteorologist with the forecaster, Matthew Martin, says the cold weather is expected to last until at least Friday.

"So it looks like we're in for one of the coldest weeks of the winter season so far," said Mr Martin.

"Some quite cold air is going to funnel in across Ireland from Tuesday onwards and we're expecting some wintery showers and widespread frost at night."

Tuesday and Wednesday will have clear spells, according to Met Éireann, but there will be scattered wintry showers with sleet or snow in northern areas and on hills and mountains.

Thursday will start dry but "rain, sleet and snow will gradually spread from the southwest."

Friday will see more cold weather with sunshine in between further wintry showers.