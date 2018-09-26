Update: Carlow priest reverses decision to scrap communion day after parents' anger

Update - 12.37pm: A priest in Carlow has overturned a decision to scrap Holy Communion Day for children, after an angry response from parents.

Local parent Orla Cahill says they were told of the initial decision at a meeting last Wednesday.

"He was like, 'Oh you can just come any Sunday in May, in a normal Sunday mass, and your child can receive Communion.

"That would mean there would be no gift brought up by kids or speeches being made.

"The tradition was just going to be completely wiped so we all thought it was unfair," she said.

Earlier: Move by Carlow parish to scrap communion day angers parents

A Carlow parish has scrapped the communion day for children in three schools, sparking anger amongst parents.

The move by Askea parish means that boys and girls could make their communion on any Mass day in May, rather than all together.

According to the Irish Independent, more than 250 people have signed a petition protesting the decision with plans to demonstrate outside mass on October 7.

Parents are arguing that the tradition will die out, while others have praised the move, saying it will remove the pressure of spending money.

Initially, the Communion Day was shelved, with children invited to make their communion on any Mass Day in May.

