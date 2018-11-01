Update: Call for all schools built in past decade to be inspected for structural defects

Update - 11.25am: There are calls for all schools built after 2008 to be independently assessed.

It comes after news that 17 schools examined for structural defects will now need intervention after on-site inspections.

Thirteen schools are still being reviewed, with a decision expected later today.

Out of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems, the Department of Education said 11 will not need any works carried out and are cleared to open.

Orla Hegarty, a lecturer at the School of Architecture at UCD, said all schools constructed after 2008 need inspecting.

Ms Hegarty said: "I think they should be at this stage, I think parents, teachers and Boards of Management at other schools need that reassurance.

"It will take a program to do that but some initial surveys could be done relatively quickly as we've seen with the schools that have been done this week. They've done quite a number in a short few days."

Earlier: 17 schools need works to reopen after midterm

Just 11 out of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems have so far been given the all clear following structural inspections.

A decision on the final 13 schools is expected later today.

So far, engineers have decided that 11 schools built by WBS will not need any intervention, while 17 other schools will need protective works before they can re-open next week.

Decisions on a further 13 schools are expected later today after a full analysis of structural reports.

The Department has confirmed that students at Ardgillan Community College will take their classes in Phase 2 of the building, but Phase 1 will remain closed due to structural issues.

Ground floor classrooms in three national schools in Tyrellstown and Lucan will re-open, while arrangements are being made to bus children who cannot be accommodated to other schools.

WBS says no details of the building assessments have been shared with them, and it says it is "troubling on a wider scale" that schools certified by the Department now require remedial works.