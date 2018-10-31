Update: Body of Kilkenny mother Marie Tierney examined and re-interred

Update:The remains of a Kilkenny woman who was murdered in 1984 have been examined and re-interred.

Marie Tierney's remains were exhumed early this morning as part of a cold case review into her violent death.

Her body was exhumed at Conahy Graveyard, Kilkenny and taken for examination to Waterford University Hospital.

Gardaí say they have liaised closely with Marie’s family throughout this process.

Ms Tierney was 34-years-old when she was reported missing on October 22, 1984 by her husband.

She lived with her husband and their two children, aged 12 and 13, at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery store and petrol station.

She had left their house on the evening of October 21 at approximately 10.30pm in the family car, a Renault 18 Estate, and had not returned.

Gardaí located the car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny later the following day. Statements from a number of witnesses said the car was abandoned in Newpark at approximately 11pm on October 21.

Searches were conducted by Gardaí and members of Marie Tierney’s family and friends but she could not be located. On December 21, her body was located in a ditch by a man out walking on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and an investigation commenced.

To date, over 500 lines of enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded. There have been no arrests so far.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have seen anyone walking or cycling at or near Newpark/Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny on the night of October 21,1984, or who may have seen the Renault 18 on or near the Bleach Road.

They are appealing to people who have not yet made themselves known to gardaí or who, for whatever reason, were unable to make themselves available at the time.

Earlier: Gardaí exhume body of Kilkenny mother murdered 34 years ago as new witnesses come forward

Advanced scientific developments will allow officers to gather together evidence that will be crucial to prosecuting the killer.

New witnesses have also come forward during the cold case investigation, which started last December.

The exhumation of bodies involves a complex application process and is only allowed in the rarest of circumstances.

The exhumation of murder victim Marie Tierney at Conahy Graveyard today. Pic: Pat Moore

Investigating gardaí had to apply to Kilkenny County Council for a licence for the process and a Ministerial Order was also required and granted by the Department of Justice.

The law requires that the exhumation be carried out “with due care and decency, and in such a manner as not to endanger public health”.

An environmental protection officer from the local council must be present to supervise the process. A special coffin, lined with zinc, known as a “shell” is then used to transport the remains. A forensic anthropologist, a state pathologist, gardaí from the Technical Bureau and a forensic scientist from Forensic Ireland Limited all attended the exhumation.

The exhumed body must then be reburied or cremated within 48 hours.

As part of the investigation, more than 300 lines of enquiry have been examined and 200 people have been interviewed. House-to-house inquires have taken place in a number of areas including the Bleach Road, Conahy, the Ballyragget Road, Lovers Lane and Old Newpark and Newpark.

Inspector Liam Connolly is heading the investigation and is continuing to liaise with the Tierney and Bourke families.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes has outlined how every necessary resource has been deployed in the investigation.

“It is incumbent on us that we put a huge effort into solving this murder for Marie’s family. I have no doubt that we will have a successful outcome,” he said.

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown at around 10.30pm on October 21, 1984, in the family car, a Renault 18. The car was located at Newpark Fen the following day.