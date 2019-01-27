Update: Armed Gardaí investigating Dublin shooting search area

Update: Armed Gardaí have carried out searches in Cabra, Dublin, after shots were fired at a house last night.

Nobody was hurt in the incident on St Attracta Road.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí at the scene of last night's shooting today. Pic: Collins

Local Fianna Fáil representative Mary Fitzpatrick said the attack could have had deadly consequences.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: "Guns, they kill, that's the intention of them and it's unacceptable in any residential community in any part of our city or country that there are people who think that they can act with impunity and randomly discharge firearms.

"That is just unacceptable and the consequences for them should be severe."

