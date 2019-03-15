Update: 45 cars and over €40,000 seized in CAB raids in Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin

A Criminal Assets Bureau led investigation conducted a search operation today in three counties, seizing 45 vehicles and a large sum of cash.

In total, eight searches were conducted in counties Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin at two residential premises, two car sales outlets premises and four professional premises, including a solicitor and an accountant.

The following was seized:

45 vehicles

€43,000 and £1,000 cash

1 Rolex watch

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are currently being examined by Bureau Officers.

The CAB investigation centres on an Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick City and County areas, and who suspected of being involved in laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct through a Car Sales Outlet in Limerick City, gardaí say.

No arrests were made.

The search was assisted by Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), the Garda Technical Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

