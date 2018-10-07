Home»Breaking News»ireland

Upcoming Budget chance to get it right for people living with dementia, says FF

Sunday, October 07, 2018 - 10:51 AM

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for older people and chair of the All Party Oireachtas Committee for Dementia, Mary Butler has said that Budget 2019 is an opportunity to start getting it right for people living with dementia.

55,000 people in the country live with dementia with 11 people diagnosed each day.

That number is expected to exceed 100,00 over the next 20 years.

Despite these figures, TD Mary Butler said, "there are just eight Dementia Advisors in the country covering just 12 counties.

"Large parts of the country are without access to this very important service," she said.

Access to services such as this shouldn’t come down to some form of postcode lottery. People with dementia and their families need the support of Dementia Advisors.

“Thousands of people in this country are being left without access to this service simply because of where they live.

She believes that Budget 2019 can change the situation if resources are considered for the care and support of people living with dementia.

“I am imploring the Minister for Finance to increase the funding to ensure a country-wide service,” she said.

