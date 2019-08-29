News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Up to EU to come up with border solution, says pro-Brexit MP

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 10:36 AM

Pro Brexit MP John Redwood has said it is up to the European Union to come up with a solution to the border issue.

“The EU must tell us what type of border they’re going to impose, we’re not going to do so,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show.

Mr Redwood also denied that there is going to be a “crash out” Brexit. That was “pejorative language”. There was going to be “an ordinary Brexit.”

He stated that the UK government will not be putting checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the Common Travel Area agreement will remain in place.

The minority who did not like the result of the Brexit referendum were making “a last ditch effort” to stop the UK leaving the EU.

“The government is merely enacting the will of parliament and the government will obey the rule of law,” he added.

The UK is being “incredibly flexible,” said Mr Redwood.

“The EU has to understand that there is no way we can pass that withdrawal agreement. It is up to the EU to come up with something different.”

Existing technology can handle cross border trade, he said, adding that tariffs could be collected along the same lines as VAT.

Meanwhile, more than one million people have signed a petition calling on Boris Johnson not to suspend the UK Parliament amid growing anger over the decision.

Thousands of people rallied for hours outside Parliament on Wednesday night, and there were smaller demonstrations in other towns and cities.

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said it is important to remain calm following Mr Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament.

TOPIC: Brexit

