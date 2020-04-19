Up to 60k nursing home patients and staff to be tested for Covid-19

Up to 60,000 patients and staff in more than 550 nursing homes are to be tested for Covid-19 in a bid to suppress the virus.

At a media briefing at University College Dublin, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said that as of yesterday, there were 248 known confirmed or suspected outbreaks in facilities both public and private.

A total of 4,000 tests were to be carried out over the weekend, he said.

"So 60% do not have outbreaks, 40% do," according to Mr Reid. 247 of these locations have been supplied with PPE, he added.

It was made clear that of the 248 nursing where Covid-19 has been detected, two-thirds were private facilities and the remainder were public.

There are a total of 27 labs doing testing for the Health Service Executive. 26 are based in Ireland, including hospitals, the National Virus Reference Laboratory and Enfer.

They are carrying out about 1,000 lab tests per day, Mr Reid said, with 60% of all tests processed in Ireland and the remaining tests done in Germany.

At the briefing, Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer said he could not say the decision by the Chief Medical Officer not to shut nursing homes at the commencement of the outbreak was a mistake.

Dr Colm Henry speaking today.

He did say the decisions are being taken in real-time with what is an unprecedented pandemic where assumptions are evolving constantly, he said.

“We know much more than we did even a few weeks ago,” he said.

The primary focus for testing is long-term residential care facilities, reporters were told.

Between Saturday and today, 4,000 tests were completed for staff and residents in long-term facilities. 2,000 tests were carried out yesterday.

Of long-term residential care facilities, 354 have no confirmed or suspect Covid-19 cases.

A total of 575 registered nursing homes are registered with HIQA; 455 are private facilities and 120 are public.

The briefing heard that out of 70,000 registers of interest from retired health staff, the HSE has recruited and is in the process of offering or offered contracts to 1,500 applicants through the "be on call for Ireland" process.

It comprises 345 nursing and midwives, 280 doctors, and about 280 healthcare assistants among a range of frontline care supports recruited.

When pressed, it emerged that just 75 nursing staff have been fully screened and deemed eligible to work.

Another 1,900 staff have been recruited directly into healthcare and hospital settings, the HSE boss said, bringing the total to "about 3,500" in terms of recruitment over the past few weeks.

Dr Colm Henry said there are seeing "signs of stabilisation" in terms of the numbers of new patients being admitted to acute hospitals. He added there is still capacity in ICU units.

"We are scaling up in anticipation of any surge," Dr Henry added.

Our greatest challenge is outbreaks in long-term or residential care settings.

Countries have been operating like “modern-day pirates” in seeking to outbid each other to source personal protective equipment which is like “gold dust”, the head of the HSE has said.

Mr Reid said that prices in the market are “at a premium” but said Ireland has so far not fallen victim to such aggressive behaviour.

He was speaking after the United States “poached” a consignment of PPE bound for Germany.

Mr Reid said the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to remain challenging during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said 33 million items of PPE from a batch one order, worth €31 million, had been fully distributed to hospitals and care settings across the country.

He said any product issues relating to that original batch have now been fully addressed, and batch two had commenced yesterday.

He said despite 20% of the first batch not being suitable

To accelerate supply of PPE, he said the HSE has asked Chinese suppliers to consolidate more deliveries into batch two.

That will be an order worth €130 million. It will include supplies of gowns and overalls.

Additional supply lines have also been opened with other suppliers to meet demand, the HSE CEO said.

"We continue to urge all healthcare workers to be extremely prudent in the use of PPE and to ensure that is used for the correct purposes", Mr Reid told the media briefing.

Mr Reid said early last week over a million items of PPE were distributed across 1,250 deliveries. On Friday alone, he said, 378 deliveries took place to nursing homes.

"Three quarters of a million items of PPE on Friday were delivered", according to Mr Reid, who said that nursing homes have been prioritised regarding the distribution of PPE.

He also said that the backlog for Covid-19 testing had been "eliminated". "There is a zero backlog," he added.