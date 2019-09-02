Up to 50 firefighters took four hours to bring dangerous Cork blaze under control

It took up to 50 firefighters almost four hours and millions of gallons of water to bring the massive car-park inferno in Cork City under control on Saturday night.

And as the scale of the damage to Douglas Village Shopping Centre’s car-park continues to emerge, so too does the full impact of the major incident to the near 200 motorists whose cars are still parked inside, and on the future of hundreds of retail jobs in a suburb which is still reeling from the effects of a devastating flood in 2012.

Questions have also been asked about why such car-parks don’t have sprinkler systems which experienced firefighters said would have helped dampen the flames.

The shopping centre’s sprinkler system did activate during the blaze and help prevent the spread of the massive blaze into the shopping centre but concerns were raised about how quickly the fire spread from one parked people carrier on the car-park’s level one, to adjoining cars.

Part of the garda probe will focus on whether this car was burning unnoticed to the driver as it entered the car-park, and also on the timeline from when the building’s fire alarm was activated, and fire control in Limerick were alerted to the incident.

The alarm was raised around 7pm on Saturday night with initial reports that a car was on fire in a car-park in Douglas.

Footage which emerged later on social media showed a people carrier ablaze on level one of the five-level car-park.

There are unconfirmed reports that a similar people carrier was seen driving into the car-park earlier with smoke pouring from it.

CCTV footage was being reviewed yesterday to establish the movements of all vehicles into the shopping centre in the minutes before the alarm was raised.

Security staff began evacuating shoppers from the car-park and from the adjoining shopping centre as two units of Cork City Fire Brigade were being dispatched to what was expected to be a routine call.

Shoppers abandoned shopping trolleys and baskets as they made their way outside.

But it became clear within seconds that the fire was inside a multi-storey car-park and fire officers, who were already on route, immediately recognised the significance of this, and the complications and risks it would pose.

They made an immediate decision to treble the resources being deployed, requesting backup from brigades around the city and county.

Several units were on scene within minutes of the alarm being raised but the fire had spread to neighbouring vehicles and level one of the car-park was engulfed in a blazing inferno.

Picture: Cork Fire Brigade Twitter

Such was the intensity of the blaze that its steel superstructure would buckle.

Gardaí closed several roads in and around Douglas village as up to eight units of the Cork City Fire Brigade backed by units from Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Crosshaven began tackling the blaze.

Firefighters faced a complex and dangerous situation — trying to tackle an intense fire in a confined car-park environment with low ceilings, which posed a range of hazards including an explosion risk from igniting vehicle fuel tanks, exploding glass windows, and from fully inflated tyres.

At the height of the blaze, up to 50 firefighters were involved in the operation.

Three hydraulic platforms were raised on the link road outside as hose teams wearing breathing apparatus attacked the fire hard from height.

Six water tankers were deployed to provide a steady supply of water, with crews also taking water from the nearby Tramore River.

It allowed them to pour millions of gallons of water into the car-park structure.

Members of Cork City Civil Defence launched a special drone overhead. It is fitted with infra-red cameras to provide live images to fire officers based in a mobile control unit on the ground.

These images helped the on-scene commanders to identify hotspots and direct their hoses where they were most needed.

A mobile breathing apparatus resupply unit was also dispatched to the scene to ensure firefighters’ breathing tanks could be replenished on site.

The fire sent a giant plume of thick black smoke billowing into the evening sky.

It was visible from across the city and social media was lit up with photographs and video of the scene.

Traffic on the adjoining N40 South Ring Rd was affected in both directions as motorists slowed down to view the scene. Several motorists shot mobile phone footage of the fire as they drove by.

It prompted gardaí to issue a public appeal to motorists not to photograph or video the scene.

They decided later to close one lane on the road westbound to prevent motorists from rubbernecking.

The blaze was under control before 10pm and the shopping centre was saved. One firefighter suffered a minor ankle sprain injury during the operation and was taken to hospital for assessment.

Fire crews remained on scene overnight and again through yesterday to monitor hotspots before handing the scene over to gardaí around 9.30am yesterday to facilitate a detailed forensic examination.

The building owners, and their engineers also conducted an initial inspection of the car-park, which is expected to remain closed for several weeks. The link road outside remained closed yesterday and will remain closed again today.

Acting chief fire officer David Spillet said firefighters faced a difficult situation on Saturday night but are well trained to respond to such situations.

He praised the inter-agency co-operation and the shopping centre staff for carrying out a full evacuation quickly and safely.

“This was a substantial fire in what is one of the biggest multi-storey car-parks in this part of the country. But there was good operations from the fire service. We didn’t have access problems.

“Multi-storey car-parks are designed for cars, not for big Class B fire appliances. But we got in and we dealt with the incident,” he said.

The manager of the shopping centre, Bartosz Mieszala, said they were heartened by the response from neighbours yesterday.

“It’s a difficult time for our tenants but we will get through it. I just hope we can do it quickly but at the moment, we can’t give an estimate when we will reopen. The shopping centre is going to reopen. That’s a given. It’s just a question of when.”