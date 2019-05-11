NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Up to 300 post offices could be forced to close

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Between 200 and 300 post offices could be forced to close over the next 18 months unless they are granted access to government services.

The Irish Postmasters Union says a deal agreed with An Post last year, provided for the introduction of services, such as car tax, drivers' licenses and Leap cards.

However, it says in the time since, no progress has been made.

Speaking ahead of their annual conference in Portlaoise later, IPU General Secretary Ned O'Hara says the issue could lead to hundreds of post offices having to close their doors.

"An Post have introduced a range of new services which we have adapted to and financial services like credit cards and loans etc," said Mr O'Hara.

"But we haven't had any sign of any government services yet and they are critical to the post office service going forward.

"So, unless the network gets those services going forward, within a year or 18 months 200-300 post offices will be at risk."

READ MORE

Stephen Teap urges families to take part in cancer fun runs

More on this topic

An Post to provide fixed address for homeless people

Over 1,000 people protest in Thurles over post office relocation

Making Cents: Consumers have more options with An Post

Homeless people to be offered an address by An Post

More in this Section

Man jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting three boys and a woman

One of teen accused told Gardaí that Anastasia Kriegel was wearing a 'slutty' top, court hears

Doctor's comments on possible withdrawal of screening programmes 'vindictive', says Morrissey's solicitor

Paratroopers showed great restraint in Ballymurphy, inquest hears


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »