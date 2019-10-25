Up to 250 jobs announced for Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin

There is some good news on the jobs front with 250 posts announced for Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin this morning.

Huawei opens a new office in Dublin today which will bring 100 jobs to the capital over the next three years. The telecoms firm has started recruitment and hopes to fill 30 positions within the next year.

Huawei Rotating Chairman, Mr Guo Ping, visiting Dublin to support Huawei Ireland’s announcements, said: “When Huawei first opened our office in Dublin we had only four employees. 15 years later we have 180 staff and over the next three years we will create 100 new jobs.

"The business in Ireland has significantly grown and as we have grown, so too has Ireland. We appreciate the trust and support of our customers and individual consumers along the journey.

"Through challenging times, Ireland showed resilience and now is one of the most successful economies in Europe. Huawei admires the resiliency and determination of the Irish people because these values are at the core of our business too.

"Ireland has an open economy and a highly-skilled talent pool and today’s announcement of 100 jobs and the opening of a new Dublin office will drive our long-term investment and cooperation focus here.”

One hundred new jobs have been announced by Irish-owned IT firm Client Solutions at its Dublin and Cork bases, as well as at offices in Spain and Poland.

The jobs will be rolled out over the next three years and will bring the company's workforce to 300.

Company chairman Shemas Eivers says demand for its services has increased in line with a sharp rise in the use of technology in every business.

Mr Eivers said: "I think digital transformation is getting more and more complex all of the time. Original digital transformation, in my view, is when an accountant put in an account system and moved from books.

"Today, the number of people involved in digital transformation processes is very large, there is a whole range of skills involved, multiple software components and getting those to work together well is actually quite tricky and difficult."

In Kilkenny, 50 new jobs have been announced at a telecommunications company.

Entegro is creating the positions over the next 18 months. The company designs and rolls out fibre broadband networks.

The new roles are in planning, design and engineering.