Up to €15,000 for flood-damaged businesses

Businesses and community groups devastated by floods and who have been turned down for insurance will be given as much as €15,000 to recover under plans set to be unveiled today.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe will reveal the new supports after Cabinet today in response to ongoing concerns over the wide-scale damage from recent winter storms.

In a detailed memo expected to go to Cabinet today, Ms Humphreys and Mr Kehoe will say there is a pressing need for a new “demand-led” flood relief scheme to help people directly affected by increasingly powerful storms to hit this country.

Citing the damage caused to businesses, sporting bodies, and voluntary and community groups, they will say a scheme is needed to protect the organisations when they have been turned down for insurance cover.

Under the new scheme, which is expected to be put on a permanent footing at cabinet today, businesses and individual groups will be told they can apply for immediate help if there is any significant weather-related damage to their properties.

An immediate emergency payment of up to €5,000 will be made available for groups which pass damage examinations, while a further €15,000 grant will also be accessible after independent checks if it is believed the money is needed.

The decision to push for the policy by Ms Humphreys and Mr Kehoe comes in response to a series of powerful winter storms to hit Ireland in recent years.

They include: The widespread flooding of Cork, Limerick, and Clare in autumn 2009, 2011, and 2015;

Hurricane Ophelia in autumn 2017;

The unprecedented snow storms this March.

The scheme is also expected to be pushed for due to concerns people, businesses and community groups in genuine need of financial help are being rejected by insurance firms due to the risk of reflooding in their areas.

However, while the policy announcement is expected to be welcomed, concerns have been raised in recent years over other Government flood prevention schemes amid claims money is not being made available on a wide enough basis.