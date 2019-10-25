Up to 150 jobs announced for Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin

There is some good news on the jobs front for Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin this morning.

One hundred new jobs have been announced by Irish-owned IT firm Client Solutions at its Dublin and Cork bases, as well as at offices in Spain and Poland.

The jobs will be rolled out over the next three years and will bring the company's workforce to 300.

Company chairman Shemas Eivers says demand for its services has increased in line with a sharp rise in the use of technology in every business.

Mr Eivers said: "I think digital transformation is getting more and more complex all of the time. Original digital transformation, in my view, is when an accountant put in an account system and moved from books.

"Today, the number of people involved in digital transformation processes is very large, there is a whole range of skills involved, multiple software components and getting those to work together well is actually quite tricky and difficult."

In Kilkenny, 50 new jobs have been announced at a telecommunications company.

Entegro is creating the positions over the next 18 months. The company designs and rolls out fibre broadband networks.

The new roles are in planning, design and engineering.