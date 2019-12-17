Up to 11,000 washing machines may be recalled by Whirlpool due to fire safety concerns

Whirlpool has issued a recall notice on some of its models of washing machines due to a potential safety concern.

It affects certain models of Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines made between October 2014 and 2018 and it is feared up to 11,000 machines in Ireland may be impacted.

A flaw with the door-locking system may lead them to overheat and potentially catch fire.

Whirpool launched an urgent recall of certain models of tumble dryers over fire safety fears in July of this year.

If you think your washing machine might be affected, you can check by calling 0818 903 281 or by visiting here.

Here is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines.

The models are listed by their commercial code, followed by the brand name.

FML 742P UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint

WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint

WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint

WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint

WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint

WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint

XWA 81252X K UK Indesit

XWA 81252X W UK Indesit

XWD 71452X K UK Indesit