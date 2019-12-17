News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Up to 11,000 washing machines may be recalled by Whirlpool due to fire safety concerns

Up to 11,000 washing machines may be recalled by Whirlpool due to fire safety concerns
Image via iStock.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 01:38 PM

Whirlpool has issued a recall notice on some of its models of washing machines due to a potential safety concern.

It affects certain models of Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines made between October 2014 and 2018 and it is feared up to 11,000 machines in Ireland may be impacted.

A flaw with the door-locking system may lead them to overheat and potentially catch fire.

Whirpool launched an urgent recall of certain models of tumble dryers over fire safety fears in July of this year.

If you think your washing machine might be affected, you can check by calling 0818 903 281 or by visiting here.

Here is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines.

The models are listed by their commercial code, followed by the brand name.

  • FML 742P UK Hotpoint
  • WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint
  • WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint
  • WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint
  • WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint
  • WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint
  • WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint
  • WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint
  • WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint
  • WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint
  • WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint
  • WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint
  • WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint
  • WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint
  • WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint
  • WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint
  • WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint
  • WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint
  • WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint
  • WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint
  • WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint
  • WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint
  • WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint
  • WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint
  • WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint
  • WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint
  • WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint
  • WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint
  • WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint
  • XWA 81252X K UK Indesit
  • XWA 81252X W UK Indesit
  • XWD 71452X K UK Indesit

READ MORE

Architect of French pension reform resigns as strikes drag on


WhirlpoolWashing Machines

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

From gyms and games rooms to a home cinema, the possibilities are endless. By Luke Rix-Standing.9 ways to make the most of a spare room

Don’t let ‘prosecco face’ get you down, says Katie Wright.5 party season skin problems and how to deal with them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »