Unwashed spinach recalled from Irish supermarket shelves over Listeria fears

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 11:39 AM
By Greg Murphy

Bags of unwashed spinach are being recalled from Ireland's supermarkets amid listeria contamination fears.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall of spinach products and mixed leaves containing spinach from supermarket shelves following the detection of Listeria monocytogenese in a batch of leaves.

The products have been on sale in Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes Stores, Tesco and SuperValu.

Some spinach products have also been supplied to catering firms.

In a statement, the FSAI said products with the code 260 and 261 have been affected.

"Retailers are advising customers to dispose of the packs," the FSAI said.

"Some spinach products distributed to caterers are also implicated."

The spinach was distributed under a number of brand names including Oaklands, Egan's and Dunnes Stores, as well as own brands.

All of the packets have now passed their use by/best before date.

