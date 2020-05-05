Unlikely Cork business partnership produces one millionth bottle of hand sanitiser

A partnership between a distillery and an animal nutrition lab is about to produce its one millionth bottle of hand sanitiser within days.

And global distillery giant Irish Distillers, which produces Jameson at its distillery in Midleton in East Cork, says it is committed to maintaining its supply of pure alcohol to Mervue Laboratory in Watergrasshill, north of the city, for the production of the hand-gel for those on the frontline for as long as it can.

"As is the case around the world, the demand for alcohol gel is at unprecedentedly high levels in Ireland and is set to remain so for the foreseeable period. Alcohol gel plays a vital part in the frontline efforts of those who are fighting to contain Covid-19.

"We are committed to maintaining supply to the maximum levels possible for as long as possible. We hope that in doing so, it helps our healthcare professionals in their efforts to protect us all.”

The partnership between the two businesses was forged in March when Mervue Labs director, William Twomey, spoke with his local pharmacist, Ciaran O’Sullivan, about what was then an emerging shortage of sanitising hand gel.

Stocks for frontline staff were dwindling fast and as countries were shutting their borders, raw materials for the product were in short supply. Mr Twomey decided to divert some of his team and their normal manufacturing and production facilities.

Mervue partnered with Irish Distillers to secure large-scale quantities of pure alcohol free of charge in an effort to establish a secure and high-volume supply line to the HSE. They both worked with the HSE and the Department of Agriculture and within a week, had produced 100,000 250ml-bottles of hand sanitiser for distribution to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The one millionth bottle will be produced within 24-hours.

Mr Twomey said the fight against Covid-19 will be a marathon, not a sprint.

"This has been a real team effort of people who care for their country and want to do what we can at a time of national crisis — showing what is really possible when people with a passion come together to solve a problem."

Meanwhile, Blacks Brewery and Distillery in Kinsale, Co Cork, makers of Ireland’’s first rum, are also bottling and labelling hand sanitiser for distribution to charities.

Distillery founders, husband and wife duo, Sam and Maudeline Black, are also donating a free bottle of sanitiser to customers who place an online spirit order, and donating another to charity in their name.