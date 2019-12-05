University of Limerick tradition likely to see erection of bust of Mary Harney

Former Tánaiste Mary Harney is to be honoured in stone as a bust of her is to be commissioned by the University of Limerick.

Ms Harney is the current chancellor of UL and her term runs to 2022.

However, the cash-strapped college has refused to say how much the bust will cost as such matters are “commercially sensitive”.

A spokesman for UL said: “The contribution of each of University of Limerick’s six chancellors, which is an honorary role, has been recognised, once they have left the position, with a bust on Chancellors’ Walk at UL.”

The idea to create busts of the chancellors at UL was that of Edward Walsh, founding president of UL and the late John O’Connor, president emeritus.

The spokesman said all of the busts are uniform in terms of material and dimension and were paid for by the university. “It is a noted practice in institutions throughout the world and will leave a legacy for generations to come of those that helped to shape and build the environment they occupy.

“The cost of particular pieces of art is of a commercially sensitive nature and its release would prejudice the competitive position of the artist in future business,” the spokesman said.