News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

University of Limerick honours Mary Harney with bust

University of Limerick honours Mary Harney with bust
Mary Harney. File photo
By Jimmy Woulfe
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Former Tánaiste Mary Harney is to be honoured in stone as a bust of her is to be commissioned by the University of Limerick.

Ms Harney is the current chancellor of UL and her term runs to 2022.

However, the cash-strapped college has refused to say how much the bust will cost as such matters are “commercially sensitive”.

A spokesman for UL said: “The contribution of each of University of Limerick’s six chancellors, which is an honorary role, has been recognised, once they have left the position, with a bust on Chancellors’ Walk at UL.”

The idea to create busts of the chancellors at UL was that of Edward Walsh, founding president of UL and the late John O’Connor, president emeritus.

The spokesman said all of the busts are uniform in terms of material and dimension and were paid for by the university. “It is a noted practice in institutions throughout the world and will leave a legacy for generations to come of those that helped to shape and build the environment they occupy.

“The cost of particular pieces of art is of a commercially sensitive nature and its release would prejudice the competitive position of the artist in future business,” the spokesman said.

More on this topic

Hopes that Limerick mayoral wage of €146k will be 'terrific value for money'Hopes that Limerick mayoral wage of €146k will be 'terrific value for money'

'They just caught me and pulled me away': Limerick hurling fan tells of NY arrest trauma'They just caught me and pulled me away': Limerick hurling fan tells of NY arrest trauma

Limerick politician says he will 'not be intimidated' after masked men smash up home and carsLimerick politician says he will 'not be intimidated' after masked men smash up home and cars

Limerick boreens used as 'rat runs' to avoid Adare bottleneckLimerick boreens used as 'rat runs' to avoid Adare bottleneck


TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »