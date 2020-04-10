News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

University of Limerick delivers 100,000 visors to protect health workers amid Covid-19

University of Limerick delivers 100,000 visors to protect health workers amid Covid-19
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 10:16 AM

100,000 face visors are being delivered to the HSE after University of Limerick designed them using a 3-D printer.

The project was carried out in conjunction with University Hospital Limerick and also includes the refinement of a shield used during patient intubation and ventilation.

The designs will help to protect front-line staff and increase the amount of treatments in hospitals.

In less than two weeks, the team designed solutions to three critical clinical challenges facing clinicians due to the pandemic.

These include capacity to manufacture 100,000 face visors for HSE front-line staff, refinement of a shield concept to protect anaesthesiologists during patient intubation for ventilation, and design of adaptors for respiratory technologies to undergo a clinical trial.

The first batch of visors were delivered to UHL yesterday, while the shield box and adaptors are about to be put into practice. The face visors are in Limerick green and say ‘The Limerick Visor: Front Line Heroes’.

“There has been a phenomenal collaborative effort to deliver these solutions in a very short timeframe,” explained Professor Leonard O’Sullivan, of UL’s School of Design and the Health Research Institute based at UL.

Professor Leonard O'Sullivan from UL says other colleges could also help to increase the supply chain of personal protective equipment.

Following a request from Professor Paul Burke, Chief Academic Officer at UL Hospitals Group and Vice Dean of Health Sciences at UL, academics and clinicians at the Rapid Innovation Unit at UL worked to design and manufacture solutions where doctors had identified potential shortages of equipment should Covid-19 cases surge.

Professor O’Sullivan noted that brothers Aidan and Kevin O’Sullivan, research fellows at UL, had “pulled out all the stops to lead the team to deliver these rapid response solutions for the hospital”.

Professor O’Sullivan explained the local companies had enabled capacity to manufacture up to 5,000 visors a day.

“The visors can be for multiple use but it is likely also be for single use given the current circumstances,” he explained.

The normal production time on a project like this would take months, but it was done in just nine days. This was accomplished through the local companies working very intensively together, Professor O’Sullivan said.

READ MORE

Hundreds of children send Easter cards to cocooning elderly after Garda appeal

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrumHow to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

Some coronavirus restrictions ‘could be lifted in a couple of weeks’Some coronavirus restrictions ‘could be lifted in a couple of weeks’

Anxious dad-to-be rings radio show while waiting in carpark for partner to give birthAnxious dad-to-be rings radio show while waiting in carpark for partner to give birth

Public warned about risk of open fires in woodlandPublic warned about risk of open fires in woodland


coronavirusCovid-19University of LimerickTOPIC: Coronavirus