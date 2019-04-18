NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
University Hospital Limerick has 58 patients on trolleys today as crisis continues

Some images from the University Hospital Limerick trolley crisis.
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Four hundred and twenty-six patients are waiting for beds at hospitals nationwide this morning.

This number is almost 100 less than Tuesday's figure however, according to the INMO, University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected, with 58 patients on trolleys.

That is followed by 38 at Cork University Hospital and 33 at Beaumont Hospital.

Earlier this month, overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick was compared to a scene in the hospital after a major national disaster in the Dáil.

The hospital peaked at 81 people on trolleys on April 3 but Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty claimed the number jumped above 90 throughout that day.

"This is absolutely scandalous at this stage, we are reaching record levels of people on trolleys in hospitals in a situation of utter chaos," said Deputy Doherty said at the time.

