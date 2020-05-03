News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Universities seek bailout to defray €374m loss

Universities seek bailout to defray €374m loss
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 11:08 PM

The country's universities are seeking a financial bailout and have said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could result in financial losses of more than €370m over the next two years.

The Irish Universities Association has already circulated its Partners in the Recovery document to a number of politicians, warning that it will be disproportionately by the pandemic and so needs a €230m Stability Fund and other supports to come through the crisis.

According to the IUA: "We have completed a preliminary assessment of the financial impact of the crisis on our university members. This indicates a cumulative net loss of the order of €374m across our seven member universities in the financial years 2020 and 2021."

Those losses will be driven by an estimated €181m in lost fee income from international (non-EU) and EU students, a drop of €34m in revenue from rental of on-campus accommodation, especially during the summer period, a decrease of €86m in commercial revenues arising from the prolonged closure of key tourism and event facilities, such as Book of Kells, and a €37m fall in additional costs due to the major disruption of research activities.

The IUA said: "A €230m Stability Fund is required to provide targeted support for students and their families in the aftermath of the crisis focused on enhanced Access programmes, improved Susi grant and well-being supports."

It also called for a Transformation Fund to support an enhanced skills development programme and a Research and Innovation Fund with at least €80m per year extra to support talent and innovation.

"As the pandemic extends, the long- term impact on key research programmes grows and the livelihoods of professional researchers, the majority of whom are on fixed-term contracts, are imperilled," it said.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Ireland’s main Churches have said the current restrictions were challenging, but necessary, and urged the Northern Executive to consider easing a block on church buildings being used for individual visits and private prayer.

READ MORE

Covid-19: 330 new cases 19 deaths confirmed in Ireland

More on this topic

Carrigtwohill school project gets green light - eight years laterCarrigtwohill school project gets green light - eight years later

Schools allowed to conduct Junior Cert alternatives before summer holidays, Minister announcesSchools allowed to conduct Junior Cert alternatives before summer holidays, Minister announces

NUI Galway announce major changes to upcoming academic yearNUI Galway announce major changes to upcoming academic year

10,000 students seek financial aid within hours of fund’s opening10,000 students seek financial aid within hours of fund’s opening


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man in Co Meath for sending 'threatening and abusive' messages to womanGardaí arrest man in Co Meath for sending 'threatening and abusive' messages to woman

Micheál Martin: Fianna Fáil members 'get the urgency' for Government amid Covid-19Micheál Martin: Fianna Fáil members 'get the urgency' for Government amid Covid-19

'We are finding it hard to keep going - we miss him''We are finding it hard to keep going - we miss him'

Direct provision settings may be unlawfulDirect provision settings may be unlawful


Lifestyle

On April 25th, this Canary island of La Gomera was declared coronavirus-free. There were no deaths. Remoteness was an important factor.Damien Enright: Children’s joy back on the street as island lockdown lifted

In 1929, a blue tit in Southampton pecked open a bottle-top to get at the cream underneath. Others copied it and, soon, tits all over Britain and Ireland were doing the same. Tackling today’s milk cartons won’t be so easy but a far greater challenge is facing blue tits in Germany; they are dying of a mysterious illness.Richard Collins: German blue tits die from mystery illness

People often say the wonders are all around us. If we only opened our eyes. And what better time than the May public holiday. Stroll at your ease along a country road, or even suburbia, and you’ll see nature blooming; birds, bees and butterflies all busy.Donal Hickey: Wonder all around to see

At this time of year, Inisheer, Co Galway, is normally a hive of activity with bands of tourists alighting from the ferries ready to soak up the peace and quiet. Or they may be arriving for Irish language or art courses or even to swim alongside Dusty the dolphin, whose presence has been absent from the waters for the last few months.The Islands of Ireland: Inisheer quiet but resilient

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »