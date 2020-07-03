News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Unity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - Hourigan

Unity of Green Party doesn't rest on who got Cabinet positions - Hourigan
Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan at Leinster House earlier this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:58 AM

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has said that she does not think the unity of the party rests on who got positions in the new Cabinet.

When asked on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show if she was disappointed at not getting a junior ministry, Ms Hourigan said she was not going to complain on air about not getting a job as a newly elected TD.

The Dublin Central representative revealed that she had missed a call from Eamon Ryan before the Junior Ministerial appointments were announced because she was at a committee meeting and they had not had a chance to catch up with him since then.

When questioned about the gender balance of the appointments and if the Green Party was a party that welcomed women and wanted to promote them, Ms Hourigan replied: "I think there was more going on there than just the gender issue, but we need to do work on attracting more women and people from diverse backgrounds into the party.

“I think every party has a job of work to do in attracting women into politics, but as a female TD I don’t think it’s my role to explain away the decisions of other people, particularly senior men.” 

Ms Hourigan, who has been the Green Party’s finance spokesperson said she suspected there will be a review of “who does what” within the party and she was uncertain if she would still be the finance spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Cabinet has approved the appointment of 17 junior ministers, completing the government lineup.

The new junior ranks, which will not sit at Cabinet, feature seven each from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and three from the Green Party.

READ MORE

These are the 17 new junior ministers completing the government

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Appointment of junior ministers - goalposts have been movedIrish Examiner View: Appointment of junior ministers - goalposts have been moved

Micheál Martin under continued fire from Fianna Fáil veterans over cabinet appointmentsMicheál Martin under continued fire from Fianna Fáil veterans over cabinet appointments

Letters to the Editor: Catfighting in Dáil lowers tone of public conversationLetters to the Editor: Catfighting in Dáil lowers tone of public conversation

Daniel McConnell: Six days into the Fianna Fáil ministerial row and recriminations are still flyingDaniel McConnell: Six days into the Fianna Fáil ministerial row and recriminations are still flying

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up