Unions seek talks as childcare scheme crumbles; Department 'focused on developing solutions'

Unions representing healthcare staff are seeking talks with the Department of Children after a much-needed childcare scheme for thousands of frontline staff crumbled this week.

An emergency childcare scheme for staff working on the Covid-19 frontline was scrapped on Wednesday after only six childcare providers applied to participate.

Concerns about infection risk and insurance issues were among the reasons cited for the low uptake on the initiative that was due to begin on Mon.

Under the temporary scheme, it was proposed that childcare staff would come into the homes of healthcare workers to look after their children. Schools and crèches have been closed for nine weeks and are not scheduled to reopen until June 29 under the government’s Covid-19 exit strategy.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, told RTÉ radio that an estimated 7,000 frontline staff need childcare support.

Unions representing healthcare staff said the issue of childcare was highlighted at the outset of the crisis but that the proposed scheme failed because key stakeholders were not engaged.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said staff are facing considerable costs to arrange childcare privately, are using annual leave, or relying on family members to move into their homes to care for their children.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “A key lesson from this process is that there should be constant engagement with unions and stakeholders in the design of these schemes.”

She said that until the issue is addressed, healthcare staff should “expect maximum flexibility” — allowing staff to remain home or work remotely where difficulties arise.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha also called for the funding ring-fenced for the scrapped scheme to be reallocated to staff paying “over and above” rates for childcare.

In some cases childcare is costing as much as €110 per day, she said in an interview with Newstalk radio. She also told RTÉ radio: "Nurses are exhausting their annual leave trying to get to work or sort out childcare — trying to get to work is a real issue for them.”

Fórsa, which represents 30,000 healthcare staff, also called for a contribution towards childcare costs for essential workers, a proposal it made six weeks ago.

Head of the trade union’s health and welfare division, Eamon Donnelly, said there are three options; to either provide childcare, to contribute to childcare costs, or do nothing at all and “limp along” hoping for the best. Making a contribution towards childcare costs is a reasonable option, he told RTÉ radio, given the “phenomenal efforts” made by essential workers.

“That proposal was put six weeks ago and in our minds is the only solution,” Mr Donnelly said, adding that the contribution required isn’t an “exact science" as costs would vary.

In the Dáil, Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, pointed out that a childcare scheme was made available to frontline staff in Northern Ireland despite concerns over insurance and she urged the Government to “do the same”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, however, told the Dáil that insurance is not the only reason the scheme was scrapped.

“I am not sure it has ever been the case that insurers have indemnified employers for the possibility of being sued over getting a virus.

That is something that needs to be considered but I am not sure that it is the barrier it is perhaps being made out to be.

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs said it remains "strongly focused on developing solutions" to the significant challenges of reopening early learning and childcare facilities on June 29.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said: "We continue to work with Government colleagues, public health officials and the childcare sector to achieve this goal including the provision of updates to all stakeholders."