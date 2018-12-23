NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Unions call for action as survey shows one in 10 shop workers is physically attacked

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 01:04 PM

One in 10 retail workers suffers physical abuse, while 44% have been subject to verbal abuse.

Unions are demanding action from employers and the Government to ensure workers are adequately protected.

A survey carried out by Mandate found the main issues behind the problem included refund policies, sale policies including checking ID, customers being drunk and understaffing.

General Secretary of Mandate John Douglas called for action, saying: "All employers have a responsibility to ensure they are providing a safe place to work...and to ensure they advise customers they will not tolerate any (abuse of staff). This time of year can be very, very stressful."


More in this Section

HSE launches website with information on abortion services

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Latest: Man dies after apparent gangland shooting in Dublin

Sinn Féin suffer 6% drop in support in latest opinion poll


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »