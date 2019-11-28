News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»UK ELECTIONS

Unionists united in opposition to Johnson’s Brexit deal – Nigel Dodds

Unionists united in opposition to Johnson’s Brexit deal – Nigel Dodds
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Unionists in Northern Ireland are united in opposition to Boris Johnson’s proposed Brexit deal, the DUP’s Westminster leader said.

Nigel Dodds is engaged in a tight battle to defend his North Belfast seat against a pro-Remain Sinn Féin candidate.

He launched his party’s General Election manifesto in Belfast on Thursday.

Mr Dodds said: “There can be no borders in the Irish Sea.

“We will work to try to get a sensible Brexit deal.

“But it cannot erect new barriers.

“We need our people to come together, not create more division.”

The British Prime Minister’s proposals would involve customs processes in Great Britain which businesses in Northern Ireland fear would create extra administration.

It is designed to prevent any regulatory border on the island of Ireland.

The DUP manifesto said: “The East-West checks as proposed would lead to excessively bureaucratic burdens for trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and consequently higher prices and less choice for consumers as GB businesses opt for ‘not available in Northern Ireland’.”

The DUP’s 10 former MPs largely supported the Conservative minority Government during the last parliamentary term.

More on this topic

Labour candidate suspended over alleged anti-Semitic postsLabour candidate suspended over alleged anti-Semitic posts

Tories to win 68-seat majority, as Labour set to lose dozens of seats – pollTories to win 68-seat majority, as Labour set to lose dozens of seats – poll

UK Election campaign highlights: Parties clash over NHS, while vote applications surgeUK Election campaign highlights: Parties clash over NHS, while vote applications surge

Conservative Party say commitment to Northern Ireland ‘guaranteed’Conservative Party say commitment to Northern Ireland ‘guaranteed’


DUPGE2019general electionNigel DoddsTOPIC: UK Elections