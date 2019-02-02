NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Unionists need to start planning for united Ireland, Sinn Féin says

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 12:35 PM

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said that the unionist community needs to be a part of planning for a united Ireland.

Party activists gathered in Dublin today to discuss the campaign for Irish unity and what they say is a “growing demand for a unity poll”.

Ms McDonald reiterated her challenge to the government to convene an Irish unity forum and said unionists have to start planning for “all eventualities”.

She said: “Obviously, our unionist brothers and sisters need to be part of planning a new Ireland, their first option, of course, is to maintain the union with Britain and we respect that, but as one ex-leader of the DUP put it, they need to start now planning for all eventualities and unionism needs a Plan B.”

Ms McDonald claimed that the growing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit has pushed the idea of Irish reunification to the forefront of politics, but she believes mindset is the biggest stumbling block.

She added: “The Good Friday Agreement provides a route to remove the border once and for all. Regardless of Brexit, there will be a unity referendum.

“In our time we now have an opportunity denied to generations – a peaceful and democratic route to Irish unity; to build a new and united Ireland.

“There are those who believe Irish unity is a pipe dream.

“Some old wives’ tale about the four green fields, some don’t yet appreciate the huge opportunity that Irish unity can present for all of us socially and economically, and those that are hostile to the idea.

“There are those who are not unionists but part of the establishment here in the south who might be hostile to the idea, or anything that upsets the apple cart, and those people are in the minority, the vast majority of people know that Ireland is changing and needs to change more.”

Former Northern Ireland first minister and DUP leader Peter Robinson said in July he believed the North should prepare for the possibility of a united Ireland.

Speaking at the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, Co Donegal, Mr Robinson said he did not think Northern Ireland will want to leave the UK but that there is no reason they should not prepare for it.

“I don’t expect my own house to burn down but I still insure it because it could happen,” he said.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrexitBritainDublinDUPIrelandMary Lou McDonaldMc Donald

Related Articles

Open-minded but still a misjudgement of Sinn Féin

Tipp councillor who resigned from Sinn Féin says he felt 'ostracised'

Event to commemorate 100th anniversary of first Dáil

Shots fired at Sinn Féin office in west Belfast

More in this Section

German government will not bow to car manufacturer demands on backstop, German minister

Arlene Foster challenges EU to ditch backstop and agree ‘sensible’ Brexit deal

Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Offaly

HSE outlines what parts of health service they expect will be affected by nurses' strike


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »