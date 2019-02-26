NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Unionist workers’ voices must be heard, say union members campaigning for unity

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 01:22 PM

The voices of unionist workers must be heard in the debate on ending Irish partition, trade union members campaigning for unity have said.

Unionists who engage in the discussion will find much more in common with nationalist workers than they might expect, representatives of a new pro-unification movement said.

Trade Unionists for a New and United Ireland (TUNUI) comprises more than 150 trade union officials, including a number of general secretaries.

They have come together to advocate for reunification, insisting Irish unity could address many socio-economic issues facing workers on both sides of the Irish border.

One of their ultimate aims is to convince the trade unions on the island to adopt a pro-unity stance.

Having unveiled the movement in Dublin on Monday, the group brought their message north on Tuesday, hosting a launch event in Belfast’s Linen Hall Library.

Spokesman Ruairi Creaney (Liam McBurney/PA)

They were pressed on whether their initiative could alienate trade union members from the unionist community.

Spokesman Ruairi Creaney, from the Communication Workers Union, highlighted that a conference being organised by TUNUI in Dublin in April would devote part of the programme to addressing unionist concerns.

“I don’t think the unionist working class are as afraid of this issue as the media and others make it out to be,” he said.

“It is patronising and dismissive of our unionist brothers and sisters. I think they will be up for the debate. This is about their future as much as it is about ours.”

Fellow spokesman Mick Halpenny said the “horse was out and running” in regard to the debate on unity.

He said the new movement was trying to ensure issues impacting all workers – unionist and nationalist alike – featured in the discussion.

Mr Halpenny said issues related to working conditions, collective bargaining, healthcare, housing, education, social welfare and rights had to be considered.

“The risk that is run is the issue of workers, be they unionist or nationalist or republican or labour or whatever they are, if nothing is said until somebody at high level decides to have a poll, then you are scrambling, then there isn’t any time to tease these things out, to answer the questions, to be challenged by the concerns, be they from a unionist or nationalist point of view,” he said.

Former Siptu division organiser Christy McQuillan added: “Certainly among the 800,000 members of the union movement, many of them are unionists, so we probably will be able to find a lot more in common as this journey goes on than we think.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

BULLETIN: Body found on southside of Cork city; Clodagh Hawe's family seek fresh inquiry

Senior Soc Dems figure would quit party over proposal to suspend local election candidate Ellie Kisyombe

Govt scores 'C' grade for delivering promises to children

Chris Evans and his wife find maggots in their bed


KEYWORDS

BelfastDublinIrelandIrish unityNorthern Ireland

More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

7 mistakes not to make if you want to save money on the slopes

Sex File: New boyfriend’s post-coital gratitude is a turn-off

Underwater hotels: 5 luxurious resorts selling holidays beneath the waves

First Look: Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S denim collection has landed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »