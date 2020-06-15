News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Union to ballot Aer Lingus cabin crews on work changes

Aer Lingus cabin crew will have a result in less than a week's time. Pic; Larry Cummins
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 03:44 PM

Aer Lingus cabin crew are being balloted on proposals by management to change working conditions due to Covid-19.

Forsa Trade union says the measures are effectively an alternative to lay-offs and further significant pay cuts.

Union representatives believe staff have a right to consider the plans before they are implemented.

Forsa's Bernard Harbor says a postal ballot will take place with the result next week.

Mr Harbor said: "Proposals that have been put forward cover pay and changes to working conditions among other things, so we've put this package to ballot Aer Lingus cabin crews and we'll have a result in less than a week's time.

"We'll be announcing the result just after noon on Monday the 22nd of June."

Aer Lingus

More in this Section

