Union calls on Govt to bring in safeguards for journalists ahead of vigil for Jamal Khashoggi

There is a call for Ireland to take a stand to make sure journalists around the world are protected.

The National Union of Journalists and Amnesty International are organising a candlelit vigil outside the Saudi embassy in Dublin this evening in memory of Jamal Khashoggi.

The journalist was murdered inside the country's embassy in Istanbul three weeks ago and Turkey has said he was strangled moments after going inside.

NUJ general secretary Seamus Dooley says there needs to be action to safeguard journalists in every country.

Mr Dooley said: "There is now an international movement among the journalistic community for a specific convention governing the safety of journalists.

"So far the Irish Government has been sitting on the fence on that, we would welcome support and we believe that recent developments underline the need for such a convention."