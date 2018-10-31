Union calls for dedicated transport police on trains and buses after teenager stabbed

Update - 2.16pm: There are fresh calls for a dedicated transport police for bus and rail services.

It comes after a teenager was stabbed on a train between Killester and Harmonstown in Dublin last night.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has written to the Transport and Justice ministers, asking for the establishment of a Garda Public Transport Division.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary suggested the issue of anti-social behaviour on transport services has reached 'crisis point'.

He argued: "The mood among transport workers has changed dramatically on the back of a number of recent assaults across both our train and bus services.

"They were encouraged by the Minister's initial response in early summer, [but] they are now of the view that they may have to take their own preventative measures, inclusive of assessing service provision in particular hot spots and in areas with a high prevalence of anti-social behaviour."

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also suggested there has been a long list of 'troubling incidents' on the train line on the northside of Dublin.

He observed: “I welcome the fact that Minister Ross has indicated his willingness to explore the possibility of establishing a Transport Police Service.

"The proposal must be brought to fruition as soon as possible for the safety of commuters and staff on our public transport system.”

Earlier: Irish Rail claim incidents on trains 'growing' after teenager stabbed

Irish Rail has said last night's stabbing on a northern commuter train travelling out of Dublin was without precedent.

A teenager received non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest on the service between Killester and Harmonstown.

Another teenager, who is said to be known to the victim, was arrested shortly after 10pm at Killester Dart Station.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny says anti-social behaviour is a growing issue.

He said: "The vast majority of people do travel without any incident but we've seen it from our own staff reports and customer reports it has been growing in the last 18 months.

File photo.

"We've increased our own private security roles and patrols by 35%, I would say last night's incident would be very shocking for us and for the people on board.

"We also liaise with the Gardaí, their response last night was excellent in terms of getting to the scene, in terms of making arrests."

Earlier: Gardaí make arrest after teenager stabbed on train

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a train in Dublin last night.

A teenager is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital after he received a stab wound to the chest.

The incident happened on a northbound service between Killester and Harmonstown.

A teenager was arrested shortly after 10pm at Killester Dart Station.

It appears that the victim and suspected offender were known to one another.

Services were suspended for a time between Clontarf and Howth Junction but are now back up and running.