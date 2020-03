The unexplained death of a pensioner in Kilkenny is being investigated by gardai.

The body of the woman, aged in her 70s, was discovered in a house in Kilkenny city on Wednesday evening.

The scene is currently preserved and the body of the woman remains at the scene.

A male was detained in Kilkenny Garda Station in relation to this incident.

A Garda spokesman said the force was making no further comment at this time.