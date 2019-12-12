Unesco recognises Irish harping as living heritage to be safeguarded

Another traditional Irish instrument has been recognised by Unesco as an example of living heritage.

Two years after uilleann piping was added to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, it was joined by Irish harping.

Ireland’s nomination of Irish harping for the list was approved by Unesco today in Bogatá, Columbia, gaining international recognition of harping as a key element of Ireland’s living heritage to be safeguarded for future generations.

Last year, Ireland second nomination, hurling, was added to the list.

I am delighted that Irish Harping has received this international recognition as it holds such a central place in our cultural heritage.

"The Harp is Ireland’s national symbol and has been played in Ireland for more than one thousand years," said Josepha Madigan, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

"The Unesco Representative List is intended to promote visibility, awareness, protection and appreciation of the diversity of cultural heritage internationally. The inscription of Irish Harping is a wonderful opportunity to share a cherished and central aspect of Irish cultural heritage with the international community."

The submission was led by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in partnership with Cruit Éireann/Harp Ireland.