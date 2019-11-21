News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Unemployment rates higher for early school leavers in second quarter - CSO

Unemployment rates higher for early school leavers in second quarter - CSO
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 12:04 PM

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that early school leavers are three times more likely to be unemployed than those who completed their education.

The CSO's latest Educational Attainment Thematic Report survey figures show that 25% of early school leavers were unemployed compared to 8% of other persons aged 18-24 in the second quarter of 2019.

Early school leavers were less likely to engage in the labour market in second quarter with early school leavers three times as likely to be unemployed than another person aged 18-24 who is not an early school leaver, the CSO said today.

Its latest findings show that the number of people who attain higher education levels is linked with higher employment rates.

The CSO said that persons aged 25-64 years old with a third level qualification are more than twice as likely to be employed (86%) than those with no formal education/primary education (40%).

Those with no formal education/primary education were twice as likely to be unemployed (6%) than those with a third level qualification (3%).

The proportion of those aged 25-64 years old with a third level qualification was 47% in Q2 2019, while one in twenty (5%) reported that they had primary education/no formal education.

Increased levels of participation in third-level education overtime were also shown in the latest report with over half of 25-34 and 35-44-year-olds reported to have the highest levels of third-level attainment.

Just three in 10 of 60-64-year-olds were reported to have third-level attainment.

The report also found that non-Irish nationals have higher education levels than Irish nationals.

In the second quarter, over four in 10 Irish nationals (45%) aged 25-64 years old had a third level qualification.

In comparison, the other EU15 states (excluding Ireland and the UK) had a third-level attainment rate of 72% and other nationalities (non-EU28 nationalities) were at 69%.

READ MORE

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

More on this topic

Number of Irish births has dropped almost 20% since 2010Number of Irish births has dropped almost 20% since 2010

CSO figures show births fall by almost a fifth since 2010CSO figures show births fall by almost a fifth since 2010

CSO presents 'comprehensive picture of Ireland' in Statistical YearbookCSO presents 'comprehensive picture of Ireland' in Statistical Yearbook

CSO to spend €780k on gift cards for survey participantsCSO to spend €780k on gift cards for survey participants


CSOUnemploymentJobsSchoolTOPIC: CSO

More in this Section

Treatment delays for young people who have experienced sexual assault detrimental to recoveryTreatment delays for young people who have experienced sexual assault detrimental to recovery

16 people found in truck on ferry due to dock in Rosslare16 people found in truck on ferry due to dock in Rosslare

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsMore than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Two more arrests in Kevin Lunney torture probeTwo more arrests in Kevin Lunney torture probe


Lifestyle

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

Almost every year, at about this time, loaves of beautifully packaged Panettone start appearing in delicatessen shops.Michelle Darmody: It's the time of the year for Panettone

It can be difficult to diagnose early.World Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out for

With flights resuming to the world famous Egyptian resort, now is the time to go, says Sarah Marshall.This is why you should be diving in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »