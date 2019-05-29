Underwater garden sees green wave wash over Bloom

The green wave has washed over Bloom with the first ever underwater garden exposing the threat of plastic in our seas.

The garden, designed by Oliver and Liat Shurmann, for Bord Iascaigh Mhara, is to raise awareness of the need to protect Ireland’s marine environment against the growing threat of marine waste.

Called Aqua Marine, it is brimming with sea life. There are different types of seaweeds and a variety of fish species native to Irish waters.

But there is also lots of plastic waste surrounding the garden that goes on public display during Bord Bia’s three-day festival in the Phoenix Park.

Almost all of the materials used to construct the garden have been salvaged or recycled and will be reused again after the event.

Mr Schurmann said it was a very difficult challenge trying to combine something that was very beautiful with something that was repulsive.

“It was more about creating an atmosphere; to interweave the litter in a subtle way,” he explained.

“We got 30,000 litres of seawater - pristine sea water from the West coast - and worked with seaweeds and live sea animals to create the marine garden.

“What I learned from it is how vulnerable our oceans are, especially our rock pools.”

Mr Schurmann pointed out that up to 80% of the materials used had been recycled from previous show gardens.

“There is shattered glass in the back of the garden - that was used in three previous show gardens.

So if you see that there are little flaws in some of the materials used - that is because they have had a variety of lives already.

The Irish aid agency GOAL also went green in bringing the issue of migration to Bloom.

Pictured at the GOAL garden at the Bloom Festival in the Phoenix Park is African drummer, Thomas Annang. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Designer, Adrian Eggers, used glass balls from a water feature that stopped working to chart the harrowing journey of those uprooted from their homes due to war, conflict or natural disaster.

Called A Chothú ages a Chosaint, meaning to nurture and protect, the coloured glass balls represent the fragility of the lives of the displaced as they move from devastation to a new future.

“The tree of life is made by John Hogan in Mayo. It has been on show in Bloom before but not in a garden. It is a wonderful feature,” said Mr Eggers.

The Healthy Way, a garden sponsored by Healthy Ireland and Bord Bia, will be buzzing with all kinds of activities over the bank holiday weekend.

Pictured at The Healthy Way garden are, from left, former international swimmer Bethany Carson, Karl Henry, and European and world medalist Shane Ryan. Photo Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography 2019

The garden, designed by James Purdy, also has a pool but Olympian swimmer, Shane Ryan, will not be dipping his toe in it.

“I will not be in the pool but wanted to be at the launch to promote good health," said Mr Ryan, who was holding a fistful of some of his medals.

"I want people of all ages to know that swimming is one of the best ways to improve their health because it is a zero gravity sport," he said.

“At my level, it is completely different but I still love jumping in the water during the summer and making a fool of myself.”

As well as cookery and yoga demonstrations, personal trainer, Karl Henry, will be in the show garden giving simple tips on how people can improve their health.

“It’s really all about standing more, moving more, walking more, gardening more and cooking more,” he said.

Pictured at the launch of the “Memories are Made of This” show garden by the HSE’s Dementia: Understand Together campaign is Adrian Cullen, Dean Martin tribute artist, Ciara Kelly, broadcaster, and Dementia: Understand Together campaign ambassador and her son Blaise O'Mahony, aged 9. Picture by Shane O'Neill, SON Photographic

The Memories are Made of This Garden, sponsored by the HSE’s Dementia: Understand Together Campaign has a metal sculpture representing the growing number of people in Ireland who develop dementia.

Clinical lead of the HSE’s national dementia office, Dr Suzannne Timmons, said the garden, designed by Robert Moore, was about highlighting the importance and value of what was remembered, not what was forgotten.