‘Under Duress’ is signature at court

By Liam Heylin

‘Under Duress’ was the signature provided at Cork District Court by a 70-year-old man who had previously insisted that he had no name.

The man was remanded in custody on Wednesday until yesterday only because of his refusal to sign a bail bond which would have enabled him to walk free.

Judge Olann Kelleher addressed the defendant yesterday and said: “You are an intelligent, articulate man. I cannot force you to do it.”

The accused then indicated he would sign a bond.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly asked for conditions to be attached to the bail.

One of them required him to stay away from the Metropole Hotel — the location for the charges which brought him before the court in the first place.

“Do you reside in Cork?” Judge Kelleher asked. The defendant replied: “Yes. I love Cork.”

Insp Kennelly said the accused had been residing at St Patrick’s Quay.

As well as agreeing to stay away from the Metropole, he also agreed to sign on at Anglesea Garda Station. The adjournment date was set at October 15.

Judge Kelleher then called the defendant back when he saw the bail bond, noting that the words ‘Under Duress’ had been written in the area for signature. The judge said that would not be accepted.

After a brief exchange, the man consulted with free legal aid solicitor, Eddie Burke, and signed his name on a new bail bond and was then released.

The 70-year-old said on Wednesday: “This is an absolute charade.

“You have no authority over me. I am a free and sovereign being. I have lived for four years without a name.”

He faces two charges, namely that on October 3 he trespassed at the Metropole without reasonable excuse in a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person, and, having been found at the hotel by Garda Eric Brannigan, he failed to comply with a direction to leave the vicinity in a peaceful and orderly manner.