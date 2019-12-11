News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Unconstitutional' rent freeze proposals will drive out landlords and investors - Govt

'Unconstitutional' rent freeze proposals will drive out landlords and investors - Govt
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 07:13 AM

By Juno McEnroe and Kevin O’Neill

Radical rent freeze proposals are “unconstitutional” and will drive out landlords and investors, the Government has insisted.

Sinn Féin moved emergency plans for a three-year rent freeze as well as proposals for a special tax rebate for tenants.

The legislation is being backed by Fianna Fáil and is set to be approved by a Dáil vote tomorrow. However, Fianna Fáil said it will scrutinise the bill at a later stage.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy admitted rents are “impossibly” high, but he defended landlords and said they are an “important part of this country”.

He claimed Sinn Féin TDs had opposed housing developments in their own areas while the Government earlier this year improved rights for tenants

He argued that rent freezes would “damage” supply and that the proposed Sinn Féin bill is “unconstitutional” and even “reckless”.

Fianna Fáil’s Daragh O’Brien said his party, at this stage, would support the bill, but that it would scrutinise the legislation.

Tenants are “snared in rental traps”, he said, adding that party TDs would work at committee stage to refine the bill.

Fianna Fáil wants to “strike a balance” to prevent extortionate rents but not penalise landlords who do not hike them up.

“Rent freezes alone” would not address the rent crisis, Mr O’Brien told the Dáil.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin outlined how, since rent pressure zones — designed to limit rises to 4% — were introduced in early 2017, tenants had seen rates shoot up by 24% in Dublin.

“It is time to give renters a break,” said Mr O’Broin.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin.
Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin.

Under his emergency proposals, rents would be frozen for three years and tenants entitled to a tax rebate of up to €1,500 a year.

This would cost the exchequer €260m a year. Mr Ó Broin argued that, contrary to Government claims, it is “absolute nonsense” to claim the measure will “scare” investors or landlords.

“The crisis in the rental sector is hurting people and damaging our economy,” he said, adding that rates are now “insane”.

In many cases, tenants would need a total income of €80,000 to €100,000 annually to afford these prices, he said.

Tenants instead are being forced to move home, workers are spending half of incomes to pay rents, and employers are facing wage demands, the Dáil heard.

Mr Ó Broin said the Fine Gael-led Government strategy to fix the housing and rental crises with the private market had “failed”.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has said that Ireland needs up to 34,000 new homes built every year for the next decade to meet the demands of a soaring population.

The projection by the Central Bank is significantly higher than previously thought, with just 21,000 homes expected to be completed this year.

READ MORE

€43m paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in first nine months of 2019

More on this topic

Population to drive demand for 34,000 new homesPopulation to drive demand for 34,000 new homes

340,000 new homes required in next decade to meet demand - Central Bank 340,000 new homes required in next decade to meet demand - Central Bank

Sinn Féin brings rent freeze measure to the DáilSinn Féin brings rent freeze measure to the Dáil

Plans for more than 1,000 new homes in south Dublin approvedPlans for more than 1,000 new homes in south Dublin approved


HousingTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

'He put his hands around my neck and started to choke me' - Cork man convicted of assaulting his sister'He put his hands around my neck and started to choke me' - Cork man convicted of assaulting his sister

Jack Butler Yeats painting sells at auction for three-times its estimateJack Butler Yeats painting sells at auction for three-times its estimate

Court quashes conviction of one of three men for burglary which saw Limerick family assaulted and threatenedCourt quashes conviction of one of three men for burglary which saw Limerick family assaulted and threatened

Taoiseach accuses Fianna Fáil of 'anti-rural agenda' over smoky coal banTaoiseach accuses Fianna Fáil of 'anti-rural agenda' over smoky coal ban


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »