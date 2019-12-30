News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'

Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'
Staff celebrating selling the €500,000 EuroMillions ticket in October.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 05:32 PM

Nobody has claimed the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize won in Dublin.

The National Lottery office closed at 5.30pm, but the winner did not ring in so they will not get the prize.

It was the winning ticket in the EuroMillions Plus draw on October 1 this year and the Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Mace store in the Kilbarrack Shopping Centre in Dublin 5.

The winning numbers were: 09, 18, 26, 32 and 43.

National Lottery Spokesperson Robert Magee said it is very unusual that a ticket would go unclaimed.

He said: "Unfortunately in this case we had noone who came to claim the prize which was a EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 that was won on the draw from October 1st.

"This winning ticket was sold in the Mace at Kilbarrack in Dublin 5.

"Typically about 0.2% of our prizes remain unclaimed - a very, very low percentage - so any prize that is not claimed within 90 days of the draw become expired.

"In accordance with the licence to operate the National Lottery, they are used to promote the National Lottery and its gains so that therefore increases the funds raised for good causes."

READ MORE

Residents object to new high-quality Seán FitzPatrick home over privacy worries

More on this topic

Dublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prizeDublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prize

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

'We danced around the kitchen' - Cork family to pay off mortgage after €500k EuroMillions win'We danced around the kitchen' - Cork family to pay off mortgage after €500k EuroMillions win

€1m EuroMillions winner intends to spoil family for Christmas before telling them about win€1m EuroMillions winner intends to spoil family for Christmas before telling them about win


LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Soccer club angered by extensive damage to pitches by car in DublinSoccer club angered by extensive damage to pitches by car in Dublin

Circumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are publishedCircumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are published

Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021

Taoiseach visits ancestral village in IndiaTaoiseach visits ancestral village in India


Lifestyle

His time in Kilgarvan allows Laurie Shaw put a unique spin on events in the UK, writes Don O’MahonyLaurie Shaw’s Scouse brogue intact after years in Kerry

Child actor Roman Griffin Davis is already up for awards for his role in Nazi-era satire JoJo Rabbit, writes Esther McCarthyHitler as your imaginary friend: New satire takes a different look at Nazi Germany

Ask Audrey predicts good news for 2020, with Cork to bring a double-double back to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The bad news is that by the end of the year, the Páirc may be a water polo stadiumAsk Audrey's 2020 predictions: Cork to win the double but the Páirc may be a water polo stadium

Fancy a new patio, bed or border, or maybe it’s time to make that veg plot a reality? Hannah Stephenson offers design ideas to help get you started.Want to redesign your garden for 2020? Here’s how to give it a go yourself

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »