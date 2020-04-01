'Unbelievable' - Kerry shop sells two €500k Lotto tickets in five weeks

Staff in a shop in the seaside village of Glenbeigh are toasting their second €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win in the space of five weeks.

Sheahan’s Centra store in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry, which is described as the ‘Jewel in the Ring of Kerry’ sold a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket in last night’s draw.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 08, 15, 23, 41, 42. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday.

It had previously sold the winning ticket for the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday, February 28, and shop owner Aisling Sheahan said that excitement there is starting to grow.

However, she has had a job to convince her customers that it isn’t an elaborate April’s Fool prank.

She said: “Because it’s April Fool’s Day, nobody believed me at first.

To sell one EuroMillions Plus prize worth €500,000 is amazing but to sell another one a matter of weeks later is just truly unbelievable.

"In the space of five weeks, we have sold two prizes worth a combined €1 million. That is just magical stuff for a small village like Glenbeigh.”

This is the third major National Lottery win in two years for Sheahan’s Centra who also sold a winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket worth €250,000 in February 2018.

Aisling said: “We’re a local shop and given the restrictions in place at the moment, the vast majority of our customers are people from the village.

"We’re absolutely thrilled that one of these people have become a half a million euro richer overnight.

"Above all, we wish them good health and we hope that they can enjoy the prize once life returns to normality.”

The National Lottery has confirmed that it is still waiting from the previous Glenbeigh winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,00 from Friday, February 28.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We encourage all of our EuroMillions players who purchased a ticket in Glenbeigh to check their tickets carefully.

"If you are one of the lucky winners of these EuroMillions Plus prizes of €500,000, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.